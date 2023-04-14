Paramount Plus announces official Formula 1 global sponsorship deal

This Thursday (13), the streaming platform paramount plus announced a global agreement to official sponsorship for the 2023-2024 season of Formula 1marking the first partnership of its kind for the motor racing world.
According to the platform, the partnership will bring the streaming service’s content offer to Formula 1 events, with successful series from Paramount Plus, films with box office records and beloved characters in the Fan Zone areas.
The partnership includes the presence of the Paramount Plus brand on the tracks, digital sponsorships and promotional actions, which began in Melbourne and will continue in: Miami, Montreal, Austria, Silverstone, Monza, Suzuka, Austin, Mexico City, São Paulo and Las Vegas .
“Paramount Plus continues to look for different and innovative ways to reach our global audience and I am confident that this partnership with Formula 1 will continue to support our global growth. Through this global agreement, the worlds of motorsport and entertainment will come together, resulting into powerful storytelling opportunities on and off screen,” said Marco Nobili, Executive Vice President and International General Manager of Paramount Plus.
The partnership follows a successful short-term deal between streaming and Formula 1 in 2022, which saw the platform gain strategic exposure at the competition’s top races, including Silverstone in the UK and Monza in Italy.
“This partnership exemplifies Formula 1’s ongoing commitment to exploring new avenues to help promote the sport and attract new audiences. Together, we will use our global platforms and shared entertainment expertise to further enhance the fan experience and take Formula 1 and Paramount+ to new levels,” commented Brandon Snow, Formula 1 Chief Commercial Officer.
And you, what did you think about this partnership? Tell us in the comments down below!