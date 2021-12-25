Paralysed Dublin UFC fighter ‘so close’ to reaching life-changing GoFundMe goal

A paralysed Dublin MMA fighter is very close to reaching his life-changing GoFundMe target.

The fundraiser was set up for Ian Coughlan suffered horrific spinal injuries after a training routine went wrong in July 2021 and was left paralysed.

The fund is €700 away from reaching its goal of €73,000, the money raised will help him pay for surgery that could help him walk again.

UFC light heavyweight contender Johnny Walker and Conor McGregor- are among the names that helped the cause by donating huge amounts and attending fundraisers.

MMA coach Andy Ryan told the Mirror: “It’s terrible what’s happened. It’s very hard on his family, it’s not just him but his wife and kids who we have to think about at this time of year around Christmas.

“Hopefully this will give them a bit of comfort, we’ll raise enough money to get the treatment he needs and he’ll be able to look after the family.”

Ian’s worst fears came true when the doctor’s told him that he may never walk again and that he will be reliant on carers to assist him with daily tasks.

His therapists are currently working with him to prepare him for a life in a wheelchair, but Ian is not giving up without a fight.

The fundraiser reads: “We have found hospitals in Germany that specialise in spinal cord injury patients like Ian and they have reviewed his case and are determined that he is a very suitable candidate for combined Stem Cell and HAL (Hybrid Assistive Limb) treatments.

“With this new fundraising campaign, we are hoping to cover Ian’s Stem Cell and HAL treatments, which will cost €73,000 in total.

“The doctors are confident that they will have Ian walking again, but at a bare minimum, the treatment will enable him to regain some independence.

“Ian is a fighter at heart, he is driven, he is ambitious and he has a fire in his soul that is burning stronger than ever before.

“He has an abundance of life to live, he has a lot to give and he needs us to help him in this most important fight of his life.”

You can donate to the GoFundMe here.

To get the latest breaking news straight to your inbox, sign up for our free newsletter.