Parallels Desktop 18 for Mac, comes support for M1 Ultra and ProMotion displays

For almost a year allows you to use Windows 11 on Mac, and since last spring the app supports M1 chips. Now, with the launch of the version 18 an update that introduces the support for ProMotion (with adaptive refresh rate from 24 to 120Hz) of the new MacBook Pro from 14 and 16 inches, and above all harnesses the additional power of the M1 Ultra more efficiently .

With Parallels Desktop 18, the Windows 11 experience on the latest MacBook Pro takes a major leap forward, thus benefiting from the hardware power to the point of achieving an increased speed of 96%. But that’s not all: Paralles Desktop 18 it also improves the installation procedure of the Redmond operating systemand also introduces the ability to use a controller through Windows 11.

Moreover, the latest version of the program is already looking to the future, since it includes support for the features and functionalities of MacOS Ventura pending its introduction, expected by the end of autumn. Finally, there are some minor innovations such as improved USB 3.0 support, optimized compatibility with Intel applications (x86) and more: you can find more details at the link in SOURCE, where you can download the program (paid: for use home and school costs € 99.99).