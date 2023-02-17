Parallels and Microsoft offer official Windows 11 support for Apple Silicon

- Advertisement -

After a whole year between some discussions, Parallels Desktop reaches an agreement with Microsoft to grant official support for Windows 11 for ARM, allowing it to be officially installed on Apple Silicon Macs with just one click away.

Parallels Desktop has been officially supported by Apple Silicon for 3 years now. However, after presenting some complications regarding Microsoft systems, the software was not enough to support Windows 11 for ARM.

Windows 11 comes to Macs from Apple Silicon

After some talk, Microsoft has finally authorized the use of the entire Windows 11 Pro and Windows 11 Enterprise system in a virtual machine. Parallels Desktop users will be able to download, install and adjust some settings with just one click.

In the words of Prashant Ketkar, Alludo’s head of technology and products, he indicated that the company tries to direct the work of multiple employees in the world, both in Parallels, is based on helping all “users access their applications on any device and anywhere.” In addition, added to this concept and by the hand of Microsoft, ARM versions of Windows can also arrive virtually on Parallels Desktop within Macs with Apple Silicon.

Through a official Microsoft support document clearly states everything about Windows 11 on ARM via Parallels. Meanwhile the X86 software only works in virtualization, however components that require other subsystems for Android and Linux will not be able to be supported.

Parallels Desktop and Apple

Parallels Desktop 18 comes with optimization for Apple Silicon devices, including MacBook Air, MacBook Pro, iMac, Mac mini and Mac Studio.

For the moment the Standard Edition for $99.99 with support for up to four virtual CPUs and 8 GB of RAM. While the Pro and Bussiness versions have up to 32 CPUs and 128 GB of RAM.

The pro editions $199.99/year also come with a Visual Studio plug-in for remote debugging, virtual tools, automation elements, among many other features, and premium phone support.

For $149.99 per year, the business edition integrates other Pro Edition features. This edition allows you to download preconfigured versions of Windows on Mac from Apple Silicon, user licenses, an administration tool, among other license keys, etc.