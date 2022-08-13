Parallel Desktop 18: Simpler Windows 11 on ARM Macs

The virtualization solution for windows/">macOS runs a little faster and makes life easier for Apple Silicon users in particular.

The Corel subsidiary s has presented a new version of its virtualization solution Parallels . Version 18 promises a number of comfort improvements, but also delivers more performance and adaptations to technologies from Apple and accessory manufacturers.

Windows 11 on ARM Mac

Even before that, it was possible to install the Microsoft Windows 11 operating system in the ARM version on Apple Silicon machines. This has now become even easier in Parallels Desktop 18. This should now be possible “with one click” (in practice there may be several). Users can choose whether they want Home, Pro or Enterprise and trigger the installation in a new virtual machine including a direct download of the setup files. The configuration has also been simplified.

Furthermore, Parallels Desktop should be able to run Windows 11 up to twice as fast on a Mac Studio with M1 Ultra compared to the previous version, the manufacturer claims – if you allocate more RAM and CPU cores to the system, which the M1 Ultra delivers. Initial tests must show whether this is true.

Apple’s adaptive refresh rate function ProMotion is now also supported under Windows – Parallels Desktop 18 obtains the respective refresh rate from the macOS system settings. Gaming just got a little nicer, too: Xbox and PlayStation controllers now work on Windows and Linux. The complex sharing function to get content from the VM has been revised – you can specify exchange folders (also in the cloud) more easily.

Minor improvements

There is also a revised space management for VMs, so that it is easier to release unnecessarily used memory. USB 3.0 support has been improved for additional devices, including Elgato’s HD60S streaming device. There is preliminary support for macOS 13 aka Ventura, which is currently in beta. On Apple Silicon machines, you can now also boot into recovery mode there to disable System Integrity Protection, which some low-level apps require.

The Pro and Business variants of Parallels Desktop 18 will come with a “Network Conditioner” on M1 and M2 Macs, which allows the network connection to be configured to simulate different conditions. However, this only works on Windows and Linux.

As usual, Parallels Desktop 18 is available as a subscription or as a single purchase. The subscription costs 100 euros per year for the standard version, for Pro and Business 120 and 150 euros respectively. The subscription always includes updates. If you want to buy Parallels Desktop 18 individually, you pay at least 130 euros, but then you don’t have the right to update.

