Paradox announces new games in partnership with Xbox and updates for already released titles

A Paradox Interactive announced a major partnership with the brand Xbox, by Microsoft, which includes the launch of several new titles for the Game Pass. In this sense, the company that is famous for simulation-style games is preparing several novelties that can be played by PRAÇA It is xbox through the gaming service, as well as titles for both platforms.

Among the new additions, it is worth mentioning some such as “Life by You” which will work very similarly to the Sims. That is, it will give the opportunity to create characters that live the way the user wants. More information about this title will be revealed on the day March 30th.