Paradox announces new games in partnership with Xbox and updates for already released titles

A Paradox Interactive announced a major partnership with the brand Xbox, by Microsoft, which includes the launch of several new titles for the Game Pass. In this sense, the company that is famous for simulation-style games is preparing several novelties that can be played by PRAÇA It is xbox through the gaming service, as well as titles for both platforms.
Among the new additions, it is worth mentioning some such as “Life by You” which will work very similarly to the Sims. That is, it will give the opportunity to create characters that live the way the user wants. More information about this title will be revealed on the day March 30th.
In day 14th Marcha new DLC will be available for the game Stellaris: First Contact and will bring as one of the main attractions the contact with a new species. Furthermore, the game Age of Wonders 4 wove a new trailer with several elements present in the title of the fantasy genre. Its launch will take place on the 2nd of May.
During the presentation that lasted around half an hour, Paradox also announced the Cities Skylines 2, which arrives to continue the success of its predecessor. Still without a date, its launch should take place in end of this year. Other news announced include games such as:
- Crusader Kings 3: Tours and Tournaments;
- The Lamplighters League;
- Mechabellum;
- Knights of Pen and Paper;
- Across the Obelisk: The Wolf Wars;
- Surviving the Aftermath: Rebirth;
- Europa Versalis IV: Domination.
This was another one of the novelties presented by Paradox and its partnership with Microsoft, which has lasted for some years and even had the launch of a mods platform. Finally, also check out the rumors about the creation of an app store by the owner of Windows.