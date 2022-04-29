Paradigm and Just Die Already join the free games on the Epic Games Store

As the proverb sings, “spring alters the blood.” And it is that this month of April says goodbye incorporating two new free games of the craziest to the Epic Games Store, with some titles that will certainly not go unnoticed and will let us unleash our craziest side.

Following the same procedure as previous games, both titles will be available and redeemable through the Epic Games Store, so we will only have to log in with our Epic account and access the files of each of the titles (Paradigm and Just Die Already), and complete the entire purchase process.

Although we can also add them directly from the desktop appwhere they will appear in a small pop-up at the top of the home page, as well as a prominent line in the store section, from which we can easily access the pages of these free games without having to resort to the web browser.

Finally, remember that like the rest of the free games offered in the Epic Games Store, these can only be redeemed for free for one week, being the new deadline next Thursday, April 28 until 4:59 p.m. (peninsula time).

Just Die Already

Popularized for its thug nature and for adults, we find this chaotic sandbox of elderly people created by the designers of Goat Simulator, in which we will control a person of the third age, angry, fed up with the world and life, which they end up on top of to kick out of the residence. How will you survive a world that just wants you to die once and for all?

Minimum Requirements Just Die Already

Operating system: Windows 8



Windows 8 Processor: Intel Core i5 3470 or AMD-FX-6300



Intel Core i5 3470 or AMD-FX-6300 Memory: 8GB RAM

8GB RAM GPU: NVIDIA GeForce 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 260X

NVIDIA GeForce 750 Ti or AMD Radeon R7 260X Storage: 2.5 GB of free disk space

2.5 GB of free disk space DirectX: Version 11

paradigm

Under a classic point and click graphic adventure base, we find a curious twist that will take us to a surreal world and story set in the strange and post-apocalyptic country of Krusz, located in Eastern Europe. So, taking on the role of the “handsome” mutant Paradigm, our past will come back to haunt us, in the form of a genetically engineered candy-pumping sloth. Although this is far from being the craziest thing that awaits us during this adventure.

Paradigm Minimum Requirements