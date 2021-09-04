‘Parade of Light’ travels through Dublin streets to mark National Services Day

A ‘parade of light’ went through the streets of Dublin this morning to mark the day.

Over 60 emergency vehicles and security services’ vehicles took part.

Today was the eight National Service Day and was marked by ceremonies and parades around the country.

The parade of light started at 5am and headed down the North Quays in Dublin’s city centre.

The ambulances, squad cars and other emergency vehicles passed the GPO, O’Connell Street, the Mater Hospital and Dublin Fire Brigade headquarters.

The parade started before dawn to symbolise the darkness and chaos that frontline workers often have to respond to daily.

Dublin Fire Brigade tweeted: “We were honoured to take part in this morning’s ‘Parade of Light’ through the streets of Dublin to mark National Services Day 2021.

“Over 60 emergency and security services’ vehicles quietly took part.”

Bumbleance (the children’s ambulance) and coastguard vehicles took place in the event.

Skerries Coast Guard tweeted: “Early start for Skerries Coast Guard as we proudly joined up with fellow emergency services for the Parade of Light through Dublin city centre this morning.”

Minister for Justice, Heather Humphreys paid tribute to the commitment and professionalism of Ireland’s frontline services.

She said: “I am delighted to have the opportunity to publicly thank them and all our emergency services for the quiet heroism of their chosen career.

“The demands places on our emergency workers have perhaps never been greater than this past year, as we live through the Covid-19 pandemic.”

