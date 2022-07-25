Paper, Please is coming to Android and iOS in August

- Advertisement -

I remember reading, in a book on game development published in the late 1990s, that Tetris was the last great game developed by a single person.. Those were times when the performance of computers and consoles began to grow exponentially, giving rise to the proliferation of big productions and super productions, developed by huge teams. It seemed, then, that the fact that a single person could develop a successful game would now be a thing of the past.

However, seen more than two decades later, it seems that that statement was too daring, since there are several titles that, with a single developer behind them, have achieved great success, also giving enormous visibility to the world of developers and indie games. The most obvious case is, without a doubt, Minecraftwhich now has a studio behind it, but in its early days was developed by one person.

Other well-known cases are titles like Stardew Valley and s, Please, two independent jewels that, years after their -respective releases, continue not only to enjoy a large community of users who play and re-play them from time to time, but also with new users who discover them and join their legions of followers. In my case, to Stardew Valley for a couple of years, and to Papers, Please practically since its launch.

If you are also one of those people who consider Papers Please to be a gem or, better yet, if you haven’t tried it yet but are somewhat curious, its creator, Lucas Pope, has announced through your twitter accountthat has developed a port of Papers, Please for and iOS, which will hit the app stores on August 5.

He does not reveal more information about it, in fact he only adds (in a second message), obviously as a joke, that he is working on the version for consoles, which would arrive in 2031. However, we can take it for granted that much of the work made to complete this adaptation of Papers, Please to smartphones tIt will have to do with the redesign of the interface. Anyone who has played the PC version will remember how small the work table becomes, after a certain point, to manage so many documents. Imagining that on a vertical and much smaller screen makes you sweat just thinking about it.

In any case, from the fifth of August we will be able to put ourselves under the orders of the government of Arstotzka (Glory to Arstotzka!) on mobile and, in this way, discover or recall the crude satire drawn by Pope in which, without a doubt, , it is one of the biggest indie games of the past decade.

