“Paper Girls”, the new Prime Video series that could be the new “Stranger Things”

Prior to the premiere of the new series of Videoviewers speculated about the similarity of this new production with stranger thingssince both fictions were developed in the mid-1980s, had preadolescents as protagonists, not to mention that in both stories the protagonists face supernatural beings.

However, after the premiere of this new production, doubts have been cleared up and this show based on the comic series by Brian K Vaughan of the same name as the show, it’s a happy mix of nostalgia, time travel, the pain of going from being a child to being an adult.

The series is based on a series of graphic novels of the same name written by Brian K. Vaughan and illustrated by Cliff Chiang. (Prime Video)

Although it would be easy to compare Papergirls with stranger things the stories are different and in the case of the production of Prime Video tells the story of four newspaper delivery girls (Paper Girls) who face each other in a war through time.

The story begins on November 1, 1988, the first day of Erin (Riley Lai Nelet), aged 12, as a newspaper delivery girl in Stony Streama fictional suburb of Cleveland, Ohio. There he meets three other newspaper delivery women on the route; Tiffany (Camryn-Jones), Mac (sophia rosinsky) Y KJ (fine strazza), they all have the same age and totally opposite personalities.

The first season has eight episodes of 45 minutes each. (Prime Video)

While Erinan Asian-American, is quiet, responsible, and trying to find her place in a bewildering world, Macwith his profanity and his smoking habit, wants to get out of his less than ideal circumstances.

Although it seems that KJwith all her privileges, has a perfect life, she is also struggling with identity issues and the sharp focus of Tiffany in your future goals does not allow you to live in the present.

The Prime Video series made some big changes from the comic it’s based on. (Prime Video)

With all this in their lives, in addition, the four girls must face a new problem, without looking for it, they have traveled through time that will take them to different times and they must work together to return to their own time.

That is not all they need to do since they will have to survive the war, which includes Old Watcha group that wants to stay in power and has banned time travel to do so.

The creators are already working on the pre-production of the second season. (Prime Video)

The journey through time they face makes each of its protagonists face their fears towards their own lives, as in the case of KJ exploring her own future and trying to figure out how to come out and accept herself as a lesbian.

“One of my favorite scenes on the show is when KJ goes to the movies. It’s such a beautiful and poetic scene where he can talk to his future self’s girlfriend about art and love. It’s a cool scene because it really sums up all the discovery you make at that age, being 12 years old and discovering things about yourself and what you want to become,” he said. Variety fine strazzawho gives life to KJ.

“Paper Girls” is produced by Brad Pitt through his production company Plan B. (Prime Video)

The eight-episode show defies the theory that your future and past selves shouldn’t meet, as it would collapse the space continuum, rip the fabric of time, or at the very least drive you insane.

Papergirlsis produced by Plan Bthe producer of Brad Pitt and the showrunners and executive producers are Brian K Vaughan, Christopher C Rogers Y Cliff Chiang.

Based on the original comic, “Paper Girls” is a series about time travel that has four protagonist friends. (Prime Video)



The series is based on the comic book series of the same name written by vaughan and illustrated by Chiangwhich ran for 30 issues between 2015 and 2019. The story was adapted for television by stephanie folsom (Toy Story 4, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power). The cast also includes Camryn Jones, Riley Lai Nelet, Ali Wong, Nate Corddry, Adina Porter and Fina Strazza .

The program also has a soundtrack worthy of the 80s, 90s and 2000s, with singers like cher (If I Could Turn Back Time), The Bangles (Hazy Shade of Winter), Danzig (mother), Alice Cooper (School’s Out) Y Lou Bega (Mambo No. 5).

