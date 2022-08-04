Panini Manga license The Teacher’s White Lies

In November we will be able to enjoy, thanks to of the work The ’s White Lies (Sensei no Shiroi)

This drama written and drawn by akane torikai will take advantage of the story of Professor Misuzu Hara to delve into some of the problems that Japanese society drags today. The shy protagonist was raped years ago by her friend’s boyfriend and she continues to deal with the trauma while keeping the secret, even now that her friend is marrying the culprit. On the other hand, she discovers that one of her students has suffered sexual abuse causing psychological consequences. Teacher and student will keep their secrets in the dark while they try to get their lives forward, even if that means that Misuzu blames herself for her rape for the mere fact of being a woman.

Panini Manga will start posting monthly The Teacher’s White Lies in November, a closed work made up of four volumes in rustic format with dust jacket.