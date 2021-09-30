Pandemic Unemployment Payment controversy as nearly one in ten people on benefit were ineligible

Almost one in ten claimants on the Pandemic Unemployment Payment were not eligible for the welfare scheme, a review has found.

In just under half of these ineligible cases, the claimant was found to have continued working while claiming the PUP.

In one quarter of the cases, there was no evidence that the claimant had been working prior to the pandemic.

Another quarter of ineligible claimants were found to have originally been eligible, but continued claiming the payment after returning to work.

The Comptroller and Auditor General released the report today and said the evidence on illegible claims of PUP was based on a sample.

The report said: “In 31 or 9.4% of the cases reviewed, there was evidence the claimant was not entitled to the payment in the week examined.”

The report also found that the Pandemic Unemployment Payment cost almost €5 billion last year alone.

The report recommends that the Department of Social Protection should review PUP cases “to ensure all overpayments are captured”.

The report said “analysis of overpayments detected, including sectoral trends, should be used to inform retrospective reviews, where appropriate, of claims that have already been closed”.

