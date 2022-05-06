Panasonic HTB150, a sound bar with a subwoofer and a contained price

Panasonic HTB150 is a new sound bar from the Japanese firm that with an integrated subwoofer in a 2.1 system promises a complete sound experience.

Sound bars are an excellent option to compensate for the shortcomings that increasingly thin televisions have in the audio section and that in general (with few exceptions) bet more on image and video than on sections such as bass reproduction or multi-channel sound.

The Panasonic HTB150 is a system 2.1 with loudspeakers that reach a power of 100W. The front is tilted 7 degrees and the speakers are facing upwards, allowing you to listen to the sound correctly, whether the unit is on the cabinet or mounted on the wall, the two great possibilities of this audio device.

The wireless subwoofer achieves a sound power of 55W, which allows a good immersion when viewing movies or series. The subwoofer connects wirelessly to your TV via Bluetooth, making it easy to place in any space. Panasonic says that it has expanded the bass system of this sound bar to improve sound performance for a more complete experience.

To connect the sound bar to the TV only one HDMI cable is needed (ARC) or an optical cable, two options that allow you to fully enjoy the entire experience. This audio system can also be connected with a smartphone easily via wireless connection. Music selection and volume control are done from the terminal itself, making it very easy to play any song.

Panasonic’s new sound bar has a sleek gloss black design and premium finish. It weighs less than two kilograms and can be mounted directly on the wall. This sound bar is designed to integrate with any TV model or brand.

The Panasonic HTB150 is available on the manufacturer’s website for an official price of €129.99.