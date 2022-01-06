Pair of teens arrested in connection with vicious assault on Alanna Quinn Idris

Two teenage boys have been arrested in connection with the vicious assault on Allana Quinn Idris in Ballyfermot.

The pair were lifted by gardai from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin in the early hours of Thursday morning.

The pair are being detained at separate garda stations, and gardai have re-issued an appeal to any witnesses to the incident or anyone with dashcam footage of the area to come forward.

Alanna, 17, and her friend were set upon by a gang of four near the Ballyfermot Civic Centre in Dublin last Thursday night after getting off a bus.

Alanna was punched and kicked and hit with a blunt instrument and left with serious injuries and fears she will lose sight in her right eye.

Her friend was also stabbed while stepping in to defend her.

The full garda statement read: “Gardai from Ballyfermot and Clondalkin have this morning conducted a number of searches and arrested two male adult teenagers in respect of a serious assault that took place in the vicinity of the Civic Offices Ballyfermot Road on the 30/12/2021 at approximately 9.30pm in which a female and a male sustained serious injuries.

“Both males are detained at Garda stations in west Dublin under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

“Gardai at Ballyfermot are appealing for witness who may not yet have come forward and in particular motorists who may have dashcam footage from Ballyfermot Road between approximately 9:15pm and 10pm on the 30/`12/2021 to contact them at Ballyfermot Garda Station 6667200 or the Garda Confidential line 1800 666 111.”

The development comes as local people plan to hold a vigil this weekend to send out a “clear message” to the thugs responsible.

Local councillor Daithi Doolan said: “The community has responded with an outpouring of support for the families. I have been contacted by dozens of residents and groups offering help and practical support to the victims’ families.

“The support has been inspiring and gives hope for the future.

“Our streets must be safe for our young people to walk, day and night.

“We cannot allow a very small group of individuals to hold our community to ransom.”

Yesterday a GoFundMe page for Alanna and her pal reached more than €54,000 in donations.

Posting on social media this week, Alanna thanked everyone for their support.

She said: “I’ve been absolutely showered with love and support. I am just so, grateful my friend is recovering well and was there with me that night as well as everyone else that intervened and got us the help we needed.”