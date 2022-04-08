Pages, Keynote and Numbers are updated after a long drought

With all the news that we have had in the hardware field and the few news that Apple has given us with the updates of its programs or applications. But we can say that we are in luck, because it has managed to release updates to its most fetish programs. Pages, Keynote and Numbers, iWork office suite The company’s own is now available in its new version.

After six months without any news in the applications that make up Apple’s office suite, we can say that we have new versions and therefore new functions. That always came in handy for users and we sure enjoy them.

Updating your apps, Pages, Keynote and Numbers are valid for both iPhone, iPad and Mac. From now on, users of key notethey can enlarge slides to a maximum zoom level of 400%, and Apple adds the ability to edit the font size more precisely to two decimal places.

numbers now allows users to create formulas and quickly fill cells with autocomplete using VoiceOver. That means you can get the new ability to copy a snapshot of table cells without formulas, categories, or hidden values. In addition, a new option is added: edit the font size with greater precision with up to two decimal places.

As for the last of the software that make up the package, pages includes the same font editing features as Keynote and Numbers. Apple is also adding the ability to publish documents directly to Apple Books with file sizes up to 2GB. New options are added:

Insert page numbers anywhere in a document.

Insert page numbers anywhere in a document.

New feature to quickly start writing a new document on iPhone by tapping and holding the Pages app icon on the home screen. Capacity to read comments and track changes using VoiceOver.

The update of these applications (iWork) will be carried out by itself. However, if you can’t wait and want to have the new version now, the 12.0, all you have to do is go to them and update manually. It is possible that the updates do not have them automatically, something that I recommend that you have them active because that way you will always have them at full capacity without having to be aware of it.