Paddle will launch the first web application to pay through iOS without Apple’s consent

Paddle has announced today the first web application which will serve as a payment method for other applications on iOS. This is a consequence of the trial between Apple and Epic that left no clear winners, except perhaps the consumers themselves.

Paddle is offered as a cheaper alternative to pay, Apple usually recharges developers with a 30% or 15% commission for being published in their store, while Paddle will take 10% or 5% plus $ 0.50 depending on the app.

Apple keeps losing

Obviously, the new application is presented as something much more attractive because everyone must pay less, the only one harmed is Apple. The trial with Epic gave him the possibility of not allowing Fortnite in his store, but also a “punishment”.

Congratulations to Paddle on announcing the first in-app purchasing system for iOS, which is opening up (to everyone but Fortnite) by the court’s judgment giving Apple 90 days to permit apps to “direct customers to purchasing mechanisms”. https://t.co/0Ya1ptlm1o – Tim Sweeney (@TimSweeneyEpic) October 7, 2021

Developers will be able to offer external payment methods for their games or applications, both for internal micro-payments and for the purchase of the application itself. In this way, any developer can avoid Apple’s commissions, even while in their store.

Until now no one had dared (the resolution of the trial is recent) and the truth is that we do not know how Apple will react to this, they may prohibit Paddle from working, or accept it. In any case, it is expected that there will be a communication at any time, or that something will happen.

If Paddle was thinking of going unnoticed, it will no longer be possible since Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epic Games, celebrated its launch on the App Store as a payment method. He also took the opportunity to mention that in Korea and Germany laws similar to the one he got from the judge with his lawsuit against Apple are being studied.

Paddle is not yet available, but will be soon, unless Apple objects.