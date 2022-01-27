Pablo Picasso’s heirs want to do business with the NFT world

The NFT fever continues. Thousands of people sell everything using this format, opensea is filled with drawings, logos and even art created by Wombo in the hope that someone will spend hundreds (or thousands) of dollars buying their digital content.

It is not easy, only a very small percentage of people end up making money with the theme. Some sell colored whales, others their own face photographed year after year, and others works of art by renowned painters in history.

In this last category we have Picasso, his heirs, in fact, who think they could make a business selling 1,010 pieces of digital art from one of his ceramic works that had never been seen publicly before. You have the photo of the work in AP.

Picasso’s granddaughter, Marina Picasso, and her son Florian Picasso, from their Geneva apartment, have already discussed the piece and how they will issue digital certificates of authenticity that can be attached to digital art. We don’t know yet if they’ll take 1,000 photos of the salad bowl and sell it on their own NFT marketplace, but that’s where the shots will go.

It is a family heirloom, a piece of pottery the size of a large salad bowl about which very little is known. The exposed parts show forms such as a thick yellow line, a dripping green stain and a number “58” brushed on the base.

Some of the proceeds will be donated to a charity that aims to help overcome the nursing shortage and some to a non-governmental organization that wants to help reduce carbon in the atmosphere.