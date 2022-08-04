OxygenOS 13: All the news and when will your device update

- Advertisement -

OnePlus has finally announced its custom layer Oxygen OS 13 based on Android 13 for your s.

The announcement came alongside the presentation of the OnePlus 10T. It will be available for all eligible phones (OnePlus and Nord brand) starting later this year, once the stable version of Android 13 is rolled out by Google.

The first beta of 13 will be available soon for the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. The company has also announced the list of OnePlus devices that are eligible for the Android 13 .

Features

OxygenOS 13 combines its fastest, smoothest experience and most stable performance with an all-new design, aquamorphic which is apparently inspired by the flow of water.

It offers smooth, rounded edges throughout the user interface. OnePlus says that the new update also makes widgets more accessible via a long press. Additionally, the colors of the OxygenOS 13 design will intelligently transition to match the time of day the device is being used.

There is a built-in AI system booster with advanced intelligent memory management systems that will allow more apps to be suspended at once, allowing you to quickly jump from one app to another.

This offers a faster, smoother and more seamless experience, and will help with better memory management, OnePlus says.

As for aesthetics, OnePlus is also adding new AOD (always-on-display) screens to OxygenOS 13. It offers more context-based recommendations for the AoD screen.

With OxygenOS 13, OnePlus Smart Launcher lets you access apps in folders faster by making folders and their contents larger on your home screen (similar to Nothing Launcher).

Apps inside folders can be touched directly without opening the folder itself.

OnePlus is adding a new tool sidebar which will allow for a better one-handed user experience. This will bring up some pre-installed apps and tools like calculator, notes, and others.

OxygenOS 13 will offer support for spatial audio. However, users will need compatible hardware. There is also support for Dolby Atmos.

FastPair Allows you to seamlessly connect your device with compatible wireless headsets. Audio Switch allows you to easily switch from one audio device to another, or vice versa. OxygenOS 13 also gets features like the HyperBoost Gaming Engine, Nearby Share that lets you stream content from Android and Windows devices, and App streaming that lets you cast screen content to other nearby ChromeOS devices.

OxygenOS 13 will automatically alert you to risky apps and downloads to improve security. There is Private Safe 2.0 which secures data, documents and media files in a virtual safe so that other applications cannot access them.

Update schedule

Coming soon: OnePlus 10 Pro

Late 2022: OnePlus 10T

Devices that will have OxygenOS 13 update: Premium product range: OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9R, OnePlus 9RT, OnePlus 10 Pro, OnePlus 10R, OnePlus 10T Nord Product Line: OnePlus Nord 2, OnePlus Nord 2T, OnePlus Nord CE, OnePlus Nord CE 2, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite

