Owner ‘devastated’ after violent break in at city centre cafe

Shocking footage shows a violent break in at a city centre cafe in the early hours of this morning.

Kakilang, which is known for its bubble tea and Asian street food, shared footage of the break in along with images of the smashed door on Instagram.

Owner Winston told Dublin Live that he is “quite devastated” after the incident, saying that this is the second time an occurrence like this has taken place at the premises.

Writing on Instagram, Kakilang said: “We have already took the beating by the pandemic and now this? We are devastated.”

They add: “Now [we] have to put up with unnecessary costs to fix the damages for the second time this year and the entire team has to suffer the consequences of not being able to work and any customers who planned on visiting will be disappointed, because business could not resume running until things are fixed and that is safe for our customer to visit.

“The reason we decided to share this incident in details is to express our thoughts and really hope we could raise awareness of our safety on Bachelors Walk, so that no other business have to go through what we have to.

“Two men forced their way in by kicking the door until the locks break, immediately went behind the counter broke the cash till and made a huge mess.”

Winston revealed that the outpouring of support after the incident has been substantial, with passers-by stopping to ask if they were okay and others sending them messages on social media.

Gardaí confirmed that they attended the scene of a burglary at a premises on Bachelors Walk on Thursday, 30 December at 7:30 am. No arrest have been made.

