Overwatch 2: New Heroes Won’t Be Free, Competitive Community Shows Concern

When Overwatch 2 launches in early October, fans of the competitive game may be uncomfortable with an important element of Blizzard’s approach.

A tweet from Overwatch commercial leader Jon Spector indicated that the new Heroes will be tethered to the battle pass, which could disadvantage players.

Spector’s post appears to refer to Overwatch 2’s Watchpoint Pack, a paid content pack that gives consumers various items such as skins, in-game currency, and access to the Season 1 Battle Pass.

The description, posted on the Overwatch Competitive community subreddit, states that Battle Pass users will have access to the new hero Kiriko. The Watchpoint Pack description was then modified to remove the character reference and how she could be unlocked.

However, Spector’s information appears to confirm that the new heroes will be stuck with the Battle Pass, having to obtain it and then unlock it as you progress.

Since its launch in 2016, Overwatch’s new heroes have been free to play and available immediately upon release. The sequel aims to implement a significant change by adopting the free-to-play model adopted in titles like Apex Legends and Valorants, which put new heroes in the battle pass.

However, fans point out that unlike Apex Legends or Valorant, Overwatch allows you to swap heroes mid-match, giving a dose of strategy and allowing the player to choose a character that will work well against the enemy team.

It is also worth remembering that the new Overwatch heroes are usually stronger than those already present in the game. Not being able to use the latest character because you haven’t unlocked it yet will be a disadvantage for competitive players, in addition to requiring the purchase of the battle pass.

Overwatch Houston Outlaws league team player Dante “Danteh” Cruz said he understands the game’s decision, stressing that this is a common measure in free-to-play games, with new heroes dominating the competition, but stressed how it will put others at a disadvantage.

So far, Blizzard has not commented on the information or community complaints.

Overwatch 2 will be released in October 4th for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC.

