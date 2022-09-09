Overwatch 2: Leak indicates new heroine who is a fox that teleports

2 is coming soon and we already know some of the new characters that will be released with it, including Sojourn and Queen Junker, but this week, another character may have been confirmed. The unfinished trailer for the new , Kiriko, was leaked online this week and despite being missing textures in some parts, many claim for sure that it is the real thing. The trailer, which has since been deleted at the request of Blizzard, was in Spanish.

In the Overwatch 2 trailer leaked this week we see Kiriko, who wears a traditional Japanese fox-themed costume, happily interacting with what appears to be a young neighbor girl and her own mother, until some Hashimoto Clan gangsters show up. At that moment, Kiriko starts kicking some asses with a sword and kunai. At one point, the young neighbor’s grandfather is shot and Kiriko is able to revive him from the dead. We then see her using her teleportation skills to scare off gangsters. - Advertisement - According to the rumors on Twitter, Kiriko is a support hero and her first skin is called Legendary Hinotori. In addition, her abilities also include a fox transformation.

Overwatch 2 New Support Hero, Fox Girl ‘Kiriko’ Revealed 🦊🍃 ●Mythic Skin: Demon Genji

●New Hero: Kiriko(Fox)

└ Hinotori Kiriko Legendary Skin and the new #Overwatch2 Heroes can be obtained by unlocking the free track, even if you haven’t purchased the Battle Pass 🎫 pic.twitter.com/KeDlizkWmn — Naeri X 나에리 (@OverwatchNaeri) September 8, 2022