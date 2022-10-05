Overwatch 2 is now available for free on PC and consoles; see the news

HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftOverwatch 2 is now available for free on PC and consoles; ...

By Abraham
In this thirdOn Friday (4), the game Overwatch 2 was officially available fromand free way to PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Series X|S, Switch and PCwith cross-play and cross-platform progression, as well as new heroes, maps and more.

Many Players have reported some issues during launch on the game’s servers, long queues and other bugs. The game’s official profile communicated on social media that the issues are already being notified for an update soon.

The new game from developer Blizzard has arrived with 35 playable characters, including the heroines Kiriko, Queen Junker and Sojourn. In addition, all characters received a new look and skill overhauls.

Overwatch 2 also arrives with a new item shop that replaces the old Loot Box system, a free Battle Pass for all players, and a Premium Battle Pass that can be purchased every season.


Other new features include: a new five-vs-five format, six new maps, the new Advance game mode, a new ping system and a revamped competitive mode. The game arrives to replace the original title, Overwatch 1, released in 2016.

Season 1, now available, brings cyberpunk-themed items to the free and paid Battle Pass tracks: skins, emotes, victory poses, highlight intros, player icons, weapon pendants, sprays, voice lines and more.


The Season 1 Premium Battle Pass includes the first-ever Mythic skin, a category of customizable Overwatch 2 skins, for Genji. Season 2 will feature a new yet-to-be-announced tank hero and a new map.

THE Blizzardu plans to release new seasons every nine weeks, each with its own theme and new collectibles, so players can customize their own Overwatch 2 experience.

And you will play Overwatch 2? Tell us in the comments below!

