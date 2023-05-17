Overwatch 2: Blizzard rules out launch of promised PvE hero mode

When the Overwatch sequel was announced at BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard promised a PvE hero mode where players could gather squads and play in a narrative multiplayer experience. In addition, each of the heroes would have their characteristics worked out for PvE and a progression system to unlock new talents. The ambitious promise was used to justify the “2” in the game’s title. However, Blizzard has confirmed that the plan has been scrapped.

Blizzard has confirmed that the promised PvE hero mode will no longer be released. In a video, director Aaron Keller and executive producer Jared Neuss said the team decided to take Overwatch 2's PvE elements in a new direction, and detailed plans for future seasons with a new hero, maps, readjustments, and some focused additions. in history. According to Keller and Neuss, the decision was made thinking about the good of the game and its multiplayer component. Either way, players were frustrated with Blizzard and Team 4 breaking a promise that had many excited about Overwatch 2's announcement.