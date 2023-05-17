Overwatch 2: Blizzard rules out launch of promised PvE hero mode

When the Overwatch sequel was announced at BlizzCon 2019, Blizzard promised a PvE hero mode where players could gather squads and play in a narrative multiplayer experience.
In addition, each of the heroes would have their characteristics worked out for PvE and a progression system to unlock new talents. The ambitious promise was used to justify the “2” in the game’s title. However, Blizzard has confirmed that the plan has been scrapped.
Blizzard has confirmed that the promised PvE hero mode will no longer be released. In a video, director Aaron Keller and executive producer Jared Neuss said the team decided to take Overwatch 2’s PvE elements in a new direction, and detailed plans for future seasons with a new hero, maps, readjustments, and some focused additions. in history.
According to Keller and Neuss, the decision was made thinking about the good of the game and its multiplayer component. Either way, players were frustrated with Blizzard and Team 4 breaking a promise that had many excited about Overwatch 2’s announcement.
The pair confirmed that the development of the PvE experience has not made the progress they had hoped, and while the team has created incredible content such as exciting quests and fun enemies, the effort to combine everything into one mode has been greater than planned and will not be able to come to fruition.
As a consolation prize, Keller revealed that story missions will arrive in Season 6, scheduled for August. More details will be revealed in the coming weeks.