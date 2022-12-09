HomeTech GiantsMicrosoftOverwatch 2: Blizzard announces release of drops on Twitch exclusive to Season...

Overwatch 2: Blizzard announces release of drops on Twitch exclusive to Season 2

Published on

By Abraham
THE Blizzard Entertainment announced this week the release of drops on the streaming platform twitch Season 2 exclusives from the game Overwatch 2released recently by the developer with new content.

According to Blizzard, to earn the drops, just watch the streamers that have the bonuses enabled in the Overwatch 2 category on Twitch. After watching two hours from the platform, it is possible to win the Ramattra Trapped spray.


Those who continue to watch for four more hours will earn the Legendary Ramattra Pilgrim Monk skin. You must redeem the Stuck Ramattra spray before starting to accumulate time to unlock the second drop.

You can also earn these drops immediately on Twitch, but you must unlock Ramattra to use them. Unlockable at Battle Pass Tier 45 or shortly thereafter by purchasing the game’s Premium Battle Pass.

1670540215 693 Overwatch 2 Blizzard announces release of drops on Twitch

Also according to the developer, Overwatch 2 Season 2 launch drops will be available from December 6th to December 20th. Frozen Paradise ones from December 25th to January 4th and Lunar New Year ones from January 11th to 25th.

It should be noted that it is necessary to link Battle.net to the Twitch registration to redeem the prizes. You also need to watch streams using only PC and Mac web browsers or the Twitch app for Android and iOS.

And you, did you like the drops offered? Tell us in the comments down below!

