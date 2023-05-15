Overture Maps Foundation Launches To Battle Google Maps

A group of major name tech companies, including Microsoft, Meta and Amazon, has launched the new Overture Maps Foundation to develop open map data. The move is being seen as a direct response to the dominance of Google in the general maps space.

Google is by far the largest map developer in the world

The new foundation, which also includes The Linux Foundation and TomTom, aims to drive the development of new map applications, using openly available mapping resources and datasets. Each of the founding members will share their map data, and cooperate with the others to use open source to innovate mapping technology.

The largest and most successful map developer in the world is called Google. Google Maps accounts for around 67% of all mapping use, and is by far the most popular map application in the world. Both on mobile and the Web in general. Microsoft Bing Maps, Apple Maps, MapQuest, and the rest don’t even come close. It’s hardly surprising, then, to see the tech industry try to balance things out a little.

Michael Kopenec, general manager of founding member AWS Geospatial explains:

Through Overture, we are facilitating greater cooperation across the industry to make comprehensive, high-quality map data available to more end users. This will allow everyone to take advantage of the same underlying data to power a wide range of established and emerging mapping use cases across industries.

The specifics of the collaboration are not fully released, but the plan is to improve collaborative map building, encourage more interoperability through reference standards and set up a structured and well-documented data schema to help developers.

Overture Hopes To Level The Playing Field

It is increasingly difficult and expensive for small players to deliver high-quality map resources, without being forced to use Google’s API solutions. No other company has the reach and advanced technology. Overture should level the playing field. Jim Zemlin, executive director for the Linux Foundation explained:

Mapping the physical environment and every community in the world, even as they grow and change, is a massively complex challenge that no one organization can manage. The industry needs to come together to do this for the benefit of all.

There have already been credible attempts to open up the mapping arena previously. The Overture team intends to integrate its work with existing open map data from projects such as OpenStreetMap and city planning departments.

The first datasets should arrive in early 2023

New map data from third parties, as well as resources developed using AI/ML systems, will also be welcome as the group works to produce a credible alternative. To that end, the group is now actively inviting other companies to join the Foundation.

It is expected that the first of the new datasets will arrive sometime in early 2023. Initially, the early releases will comprise basic layer material, such as roads, buildings, and administrative data. Over time, however, the group intends to improve the coverage, resolution, and accuracy of their datasets and introduce new layers such as places of interest, routing, and 3D building data.

Map Data Is A Crucial Part Of The Future

Map data is becoming increasingly important for general applications. It’s no longer restricted to GPS car navigation or bare geographic information. Nowadays, it is being relied upon by supply chain planners, climate scientists, and even game developers, who need to reflect real-world locations accurately.

That’s not even considering the need for spatial geo-mapping by companies aiming to deliver the Metaverse and AR to the world. By delivering an open platform, the choice of tools and data should be significantly increased.

As Jan Erik Solem, engineering director, Maps at Meta explained:

Immersive experiences, which understand and blend into your physical environment, are critical to the embodied internet of the future. By delivering interoperable open map data, Overture provides the foundation for an open metaverse built by creators, developers, and businesses alike.

We’re interested to see how the future of mapping and navigation pans out, especially as competing mapping options become more widely available.