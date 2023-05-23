overheated pixels and abnormal battery consumption: google app possible cause

Several owners of Pixel smartphones they report overheating problems and a abnormal battery consumption once you access the Google apps. On Reddit and on Google’s support pages and not only, the finger is pointed at the Mountain View application as the first reports of malfunctions occurred immediately after the release of one of its updates.

There are those who would have solved by uninstalling the most recent version and reinstalling an older one, but there are those who still have the problem after trying them all, including resetting the Pixel 6 Pro to factory settings. “The only one that can fix it is Google server side“, speculates a user.

The Google app keeps draining the battery regardless of the version and I went all the way back to May 1st. I don’t know how to tell if the app is trying to call home or if it’s looping due to something like that, but the symptoms remain the same – writes a user on Reddit

Google at the moment hasn’t commented on it yet. In the past, Pixel smartphones had already had various problems due to bugs that were later resolved via software updates: by way of example, we recall the case of malfunction recorded between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2022 on Pixel smartphones equipped with the Android 12 operating system generated by the opening of apps that used accessibility features. In October 2021, however, a “problematic” update had caused application crashes and abnormal battery consumption. And as if that weren’t enough, the telephone, photographic and biometric functions had also gone out of order.