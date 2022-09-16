overdose? Hideo Kojima releases mystery poster for his upcoming game

Update (09/15/2022) – GS

We've been hearing about the upcoming game developed by for quite some time now. While he himself confirmed during Summer Game Fest 2022 that he is working on a title for Xbox, so far the game has not been formally revealed. While some information suggests that he is also working on a sequel to Death Stranding, some rumors seem to have revealed the first information about , a survival horror game starring Margareth Qualley. This week, Kojima appears to have kicked off the release of one of his new games, but as always, he chose to bring even more . On his social media, Kojima released a poster featuring the silhouette of a woman and the phrase "Who am I?" (Who am I?)

The publication caused fans to start creating theories and imagining who the actress who appears in the poster could be. While some compare the shape of the silhouette with the face of actress Elle Faning, others believe that it may be Margareth Qualley herself, indicating that this is the first preview of the alleged Overdose. As always, we should wait to find out what it’s all about, but considering the post was shared by The Game Awards presenter Geoff Keighley, it’s very likely that the reveal will happen during this year’s awards. What are your guesses?

Original text – 06/08/2022

Title and first details of Hideo Kojima’s new game may have leaked on the internet

We have officially arrived at the month of events for game news. In addition to last week's PlayStation State of Play, we have this week's Summer Game Fest, Xbox and Bethesda events, Sonic Event, Capcom presentation, and more. Over the next few days, we may have the reveal of amazing games that promise to be a hit — but it looks like one of them ended up leaking ahead of time.

Tom Henderson, a source who has revealed several reliable rumors in the past, claims to have received a preview of Hideo Kojima's new game. Since leaving Konami, Kojima has founded his own studio and has already released a successful game on PlayStation and PC, but as we know, Kojima Productions is not only working on new games, series and movies, but is also reportedly developing exclusive projects for the PlayStation and Xbox. According to Henderson's information, Kojima's new game will be called Overdose and the video he received has a character starring the actress. Margareth Qualleywho also participated in Death Stranding.

At first, it could all be just another rumor, but the information was practically confirmed when Kojima Productions asked Henderson to delete the post, which means that it is probably true and that the material he obtained was under embargo. The video shows Qualley’s character using a flashlight to walk down a dark hallway from a third-person perspective, but it is believed that the game can be played in first-person as well. The trailer ends with a jump scare before displaying “GAMEOVER”, followed by “A game by Hideo Kojima” and finally the “OVERDOSE” logo.