Overclocking the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is possible, but not recommended

Since the announcement of the AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D during the last CES 2022, it was clear that AMD had put all the meat on the grill to provide the gaming community with an exceptional chip. And not only because of its speed, which can reach 4.5 gigahertz in turbo modebut by the use of 3D V-Cache technologywhich allows memory to be superimposed vertically, so that capacity is increased without having to make the container bigger and, therefore, it is possible for the processor to fit the current AMD socket, the AM4.

In case you don’t remember, the Ryzen 7 5800X3D stands out mainly for its 100 megabyte cache (4 megabytes of L2 cache and 96 megabytes of L3 cache), to which is added the performance of its eight cores and 16 threads, which, as indicated above, can reach 4.5 gigahertz.

Model Cores/Threads max frequency Cache (L2+L3) TDP Ryzen 7 5800X3D 8 / 16 up to 4.5GHz 100MB 105W

The internal complexity of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D limits, yes, the maximum voltage with which it can work, so AMD offers it as an integrated not suitable for overclocking and, in fact, various functions related to it are disabled, to avoid the risks that this operation could pose. According to AMD, the maximum voltage that it allows is 1.35V, which is precisely what it works at when it reaches its maximum nominal performance. Other ZEN 3 chips can scale up to 1.6 volts, but this is because the complexity and component density inside those chips are less than the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

This makes it clear to us that exceeding 1.35 volts with this chip can result in fatal damage to our brand new processor. In other words, from MuyComputer we strongly recommend that, if you have a Ryzen 7 5800X3D, you strictly respect AMD’s recommendations, unless you are not worried about the possibility that the processor ends up becoming a fairly expensive paperweight.

And why do I say this? Well, because although AMD, as I have indicated before, has disabled functions related to overclocking, it has not closed that door completely and, although I understand that it has not been done with the intention that users skip that limitation, there is already someone who has done itthus managing to increase the maximum frequency of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D.

The author of such a daring dare is the Twitter user SkatterBencher, in addition to illustrate the result with a couple of CPU-Z screenshots, hhas responded to several users who had doubts about how to carry out the process to run the Ryzen 7 5800X3D above its maximum recommended frequency. And, what is even more interesting, without increasing the internal voltage of the processor.

The result of the settings you have made is that the processor reached 4.82 gigahertzabout 300 “extra” megahertz keeping the voltage at 1,306 volts. Of course, one thing is the performance peak achieved in a test, and another is the stability that the Ryzen 7 5800X3D can offer working with this modification. Thus, it is a matter of time, specifically waiting for new news from SkatterBencher, to find out if it has been able to keep the processor working at that frequency or if, on the contrary, it has had to give up due to lack of stability, or even if the chip has ended up with damage.

Recall that the date of release of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the April 20thand that its price will be $449.