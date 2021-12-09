Over €80,000 seized and man arrested after vehicle in Swords searched by gardai

More than €80,000 in cash was nabbed by gardai in Swords this morning after they stopped and searched a vehicle.

The search happened at 9am and a 55-year-old man was arrested at the scene.

He is now being held at Swords Garda Station “pursuant to the provisions of Section 50 of Criminal Justice Act, 2007”.

A garda spokesperson said the search was part of “an ongoing investigation targeting persons suspected to be involved in organised crime”.

Officers from the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB), and the Special Crime Task Force (SCTF) were involved in the seizure.

The spokesperson also said “investigations are ongoing”.

