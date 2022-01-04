Over €30,000 donated to GoFundMe for Dublin teen brutally attacked near her home

An appeal fund has raised over €30,000 to help the teenager who suffered life-changing injuries in a brutal attack near her home.

The GoFundMe page for Alanna Quinn Idris and her friend who was badly injured when he tried to defend her has hit €32,771 and it will be split between the two of them.

Yesterday’s Irish Mirror showed the full extent of the 17-year-old’s injuries when she was attacked in Ballyfermot, South Dublin last week.

Her mother Jamie Quinn said that doctors fear Alanna may lose the sight in one eye.

Writing on the fundraising page last night, Alanna said she was overcome by the generosity of the Irish people.

She added: “I’ve been absolutely showered with love and support. I’m trying my best to reply to everyone as fast as possible but I just want to say that words cannot express how grateful I am for every single one of you.

“I’m not the best at writing things but I just want to say that throughout this whole experience I’ve tried my best to maintain a positive attitude and just be appreciative of the fact that both me and my friend are still here alive and safe.

“I’ve finally accepted there is an over 90% chance that I won’t be able to see out if my right eye again, which sucks as my right side is my good side. Despite all this I am genuinely just so, so grateful my friend is recovering well and was there with me that night as well as everyone else that intervened and got us the help we needed.”

Alanna was attacked by a four-strong gang after she and her pal got off a bus in Ballyfermot last Thursday.

She was badly hurt but was only saved from more serious injury when her friend and a passer-by took on the gang.

Ms Quinn said: “There were four of them, they had hurley sticks, they had a knife, they had saddles.”

Gardai confirmed they have launched an investigation.

A spokesman said: “Gardai investigating an assault that occurred on the Ballyfermot Road, Dublin 10 at approximately 9.30pm, December 30 are appealing for witnesses.

“A female in her late teens was taken to St James’s Hospital to be treated for her injuries. No arrests have been made.”

Anyone who wishes to contribute to the fund can do so here.