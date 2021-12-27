Over 1,000 children across Ireland contacted Childline over Christmas period

Over 1,000 children contacted children called Childline’s 24 hour service this Christmas.

The striking number reached out for support over Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and St Stephen’s Day.

Volunteers answered calls and texts from children across the country during the festive period with family issues, mental health and self-harm among the problems being discussed.

ISPCC explained that many children’s Christmas was not the one they had been hoping for with tensions at home coming to the forefront.

ISPCC Chief Executive, John Church said: “While Christmas is often a time of great joy for children and young people, we know from those who turn to Childline that the magic of the season does not reach every child.

“This year, many children did not wake up to the kind of Christmas Day they had dreamed of. Tensions may have come to the surface in their homes, they may have struggled with challenges to their mental and emotional health, or there may have been an empty place at their table due to bereavement.

“Many turned to Childline to tell us how they felt anxious, upset and isolated.

John said that it is imperative that a service like Childline remains open 24/7 so that children can reach out to an adult willing to lend a listening ear.

He thanked the 100 volunteers that took calls over the last few days.

John said: “No matter what is on the mind of a child or young person on any day or night of the year, Childline is here to listen to them, believe them, support and empower them.

“This is made possible with thanks to the exceptional dedication of our Childline volunteers. We are hugely grateful to them for their generosity in giving up their time at Christmas to help make sure every child and young person has somewhere they can turn.

“On behalf of all the children and young people who Childline supports, we would like to say thank you to the people of Ireland for all they do to help keep the service here 24 hours a day, every day.

“At a time when many of the fundraising events on which we rely each year have not been possible, we are sincerely grateful to everyone who has donated or found innovative new ways of raising funds to keep us here for children.”

Childline can be reached by:

Chatting online at: Childline.ie

Ringing: 1800 66 66 66

Texting: 50101

