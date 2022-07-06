Outverse, a new way of creating forums on the Internet

Forums have been protagonists of the Internet for many years. There was a time when everyone created a forum for just about anything, before the flood of groups on Telegram, Discord, or Facebook.

All of them have a similar mechanics, someone asks a question and others answer, often in a rather old-fashioned design and with a usability without many secrets.

Now Outverse arrives with the aim of changing the way of presenting photos on the Internet.

It is a project, still in beta, that wants to be the protagonist of the next generation of online communities.

They say that while Slack is great for some use cases, it’s not a good fit for communities.

The short, instant response format and lack of an overall thread-based organization means that discussions easily get lost in the noise. At the same time, more traditional forum and community style platforms are often outdated, boring and lack key collaborative features.

With Outverse, available at outverse.com, builders and community members will be able to:

– Create thoughtfully designed, thread-based forums.

– Have access to a Notion-style custom space builder with collaboration features.

– Enjoy video spaces that are easy to configure and all managed natively.

– Have customization options for the community.

– Integrate content from Loom, Figma, Giphy, YouTube and more.

They’re already working on automations to simplify community onboarding and open up the product to community-created apps and extensions.

If you like the idea, you can put your email on their main page to be notified of the launch.