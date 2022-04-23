Latest newsIreland

Outrage as Ed Sheeran Croke Park gigs coach parking moved further away from venue

By: Brian Adam

Concert-goers have voiced their fury over a “ridiculous” decision that will see coach parking for Ed Sheeran’s concerts in Croke Park being moved to a location 40 minutes away.

It comes after a decision by Dublin City Council to move all coach parking for this weekend’s concerts in Croke Park to Whitehall in north Dublin, RTE is reporting.

Around 5,000 concert goers are set to make their way to the Ed Sheeran gigs in Croke Park tomorrow and on Sunday.

A spokesman for the NTA said because they “needed capacity to park 120-150 coaches” and that so their options for parking were limited.

The NTA said that the new location at Whitehall had been “chosen in consultation with Dublin City Council and gardaí” and said that there will be an extensive management system in place with signage to direct patrons to and from Croke Park.

Taking to social media, outraged Ed Sheeran fans expressed their dismay over the change to the coach parking.

One person said: “This is ridiculous! Whitehall is almost 40 minutes’ walk away. Would have made more sense for them to park at Alfie Byrne Road between East Wall and Fairview which is only 20 minutes away?”

A second person said: “Poor planning as usual will leave people going to the concerts stranded.”

A third social media user wrote: “This is going to be a right disaster for fans and the private coach operators.”

Dublin Live has contacted Dublin City Council for comment.

