outlook will implement two factor authentication on android and ios

Microsoft has planned the introduction of a new feature in the mobile environment, important from a security perspective but not related to the main features of Outlook, called “Authenticator Lite”. Thanks to it, users will be able to access your accounts without having to download an additional application. The feature will be available on Android and iOS devices starting March 2023.

Multi-factor (MFA or 2FA if there are two) is a critical security feature that requires two or more forms of authentication before granting access to a particular account. These authentication methods include one-time passwords, physical security keys, SMS confirmations, and more. Microsoft already has a dedicated app called Authenticator for iOS and Android, available for free on the App Store and Google Play Store, however, with “Authenticator Lite” you won’t need to download additional software.

Even though multi-factor authenticators are simple solutions, many users still find them difficult to use. Integrating MFA capabilities into Outlook will make multi-factor authentication easier and more accessible, and could work similar to how the YouTube app lets you grant or deny access to your Google account.

Meanwhile, Microsoft continues to push artificial intelligence and is preparing to bring this technology to its main productivity applications including Outlook. The company is reportedly nearly ready to detail its productivity plans for integrating OpenAI’s language AI technology and its Prometheus model. We will almost certainly know more on March 16, when the event takes place online called “The Future of Working with AI”. We have seen how third-party developers are taking advantage of the ChatGPT API, integrating the LLM into more and more applications. We’ve seen it in Google Sheets, and it shouldn’t come as a surprise that Microsoft is also working on features like a chatbot that can auto-type in Word or handle advanced features in a spreadsheet in Excel, and so on.

Meanwhile, Bing continues to grow and it is recent news that it has reached 100 million daily active users. All this happened in the space of a few weeks and it is not surprising that at least a third of the users measured by the daily statistics are part of the block of users who joined the Bing Chat preview.

And what about competitors? Bard is working on its artificial intelligence called Bard and is also intent on bringing this technology to ChromeOS as soon as possible.