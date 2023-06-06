Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services are unstable this Monday (5)

This Monday (5), several users reported problems accessing Microsoft’s email services, Outlook and Hotmail. Microsoft itself confirmed that it was experiencing problems on its services status page. “We are having problems, but we are working on it,” reads a statement.
According to Downdetector, a website that monitors the operation of apps and services, complaints began to multiply around 11:30 am (Brasília time). In addition to emails, other Microsoft services also presented instability, such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Store, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive and Excel.
On social networks, many people (including outside Europe, showing that the issue is global) complained and said that they were unable to access any of Microsoft’s services. Some of them said they couldn’t work due to the failure of the company’s email service and also other apps.
It is not yet known what was the cause of the instability or when it will be resolved, but considering the company’s history in solving problems, it is expected that the failure will be resolved in the next few hours.
Is outlook broke or my computer?
— bee. 🐝 (@bigbankBEEsha) June 5, 2023
outlook being down is crazy because why does my entire job exist in an email?
— logan (@solidgoldlexus) June 5, 2023
outlook is down! happy pride! pic.twitter.com/svGZaJP8mb
— sumthing for the summertime (@sumgarf) June 5, 2023
