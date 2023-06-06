Outlook, Teams and other Microsoft services are unstable this Monday (5)

This Monday (5), several users reported problems accessing Microsoft’s email services, Outlook and Hotmail. Microsoft itself confirmed that it was experiencing problems on its services status page. “We are having problems, but we are working on it,” reads a statement.

According to Downdetector, a website that monitors the operation of apps and services, complaints began to multiply around 11:30 am (Brasília time). In addition to emails, other Microsoft services also presented instability, such as Microsoft 365, Microsoft Store, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive and Excel.