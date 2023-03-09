Outlook no longer requires Microsoft 365 subscription on macOS

Outlook no longer requires a Microsoft 365 subscription or license on macOS devices. It can now be downloaded for free from the App Store. Through it, it is possible to access, in addition to the obvious Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud and Yahoo!, as well as counting IMAP, in order to view all mailboxes at once. The Handoff function allows the user to start an activity on one Apple device and then finish it on another. All you need to do is have Outlook installed on your Mac and the corresponding application on iOS to manage the workflow perfectly (it’s worth remembering the importance of logging in with the same Apple ID).

Microsoft has redesigned the Outlook app for Mac with a user interface designed specifically for macOS and, above all, the app has been optimized for Apple Silicon processors. In this way, it will be possible to add some widgets and alerts in the action center to the home screen. Soon it will also be possible to add calendar events to the menu bar. - Advertisement - Outlook Profiles will also be introduced soon, through which users will be able to connect their e-mail accounts to the full immersion function and thus not receive notifications of emails received in the personal account.

Those with multiple accounts will have access to the unified view for faster management of all incoming messages. Focused Inbox lets you quickly identify the most important messages. The user will be able to manage the most used folders, prioritize messages, pin them to the top and create categories. Finally, the Meu Dia feature gives access to an agenda inside the inbox for consultation of appointments, virtual meetings and creation of events.