5G News
Amazon
Android
Android Games
Apple
Apps
Apps Reviews
Artificial Intelligence
Car Tech
Celebrities
ChatGPT
Communication
Community
Computing
Crypto
Cybersecurity
Dedicated Server
Developers
Economy
Editor's Pick
Education
Egypt
Electronics
Entertainment
Entertainment
Europe
Facebook
Fb Stories
Finance
Football
Gadget
Gadget Reviews
Gadgets
Game Reviews
Gaming
General
Google
Hardware
Health
How to?
HomeTech GiantsAppleOutlook no longer requires Microsoft 365 subscription on macOS

Outlook no longer requires Microsoft 365 subscription on macOS

AppleTech News

Published on

By Abraham
Outlook no longer requires Microsoft 365 subscription on macOS
1678303857 outlook no longer requires microsoft 365 subscription on macos.jpeg
- Advertisement -

Outlook no longer requires a Microsoft 365 subscription or license on macOS devices. It can now be downloaded for free from the App Store. Through it, it is possible to access, in addition to the obvious Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud and Yahoo!, as well as counting IMAP, in order to view all mailboxes at once.

The Handoff function allows the user to start an activity on one Apple device and then finish it on another. All you need to do is have Outlook installed on your Mac and the corresponding application on iOS to manage the workflow perfectly (it’s worth remembering the importance of logging in with the same Apple ID).

Outlook application gains widgets for macOS interface (Image: Reproduction / HDBlog)

Microsoft has redesigned the Outlook app for Mac with a user interface designed specifically for macOS and, above all, the app has been optimized for Apple Silicon processors. In this way, it will be possible to add some widgets and alerts in the action center to the home screen. Soon it will also be possible to add calendar events to the menu bar.

- Advertisement -

Outlook Profiles will also be introduced soon, through which users will be able to connect their e-mail accounts to the full immersion function and thus not receive notifications of emails received in the personal account.

Premieres arriving at Filmin in July 2022: series, movies and documentaries

Microsoft also introduces Outlook profiles (Image: Reproduction / HDBlog)

Those with multiple accounts will have access to the unified view for faster management of all incoming messages. Focused Inbox lets you quickly identify the most important messages.

The user will be able to manage the most used folders, prioritize messages, pin them to the top and create categories. Finally, the Meu Dia feature gives access to an agenda inside the inbox for consultation of appointments, virtual meetings and creation of events.

wfd-invisible=”true”>#wrapperApp {-webkit-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);-moz-box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0, 0,0.23);box-shadow: 0px 0px 5px 1px rgba(0,0,0,0.23);padding: 5px;background-color: white;display: flex;height:155px;}#appImagem {width: 25% ;} #appLogo {width: 154px;height: 154px;}#appDetalhes {flex-grow: 1;padding-left:1px;}#name {font-size:150%;}#price, #developer, #size { font-size:80%;}#links{flex-grow: 1;padding-left:50px;}.storeImg {width: 35px;height: 35px;margin-right:3px;vertical-align:middle;}.storeImgWindows {width: 27px;height: 27px;margin-left:3px;padding-right:6px;vertical-align:middle;}.lojasdivs {margin: 5px;margin-bottom:10px;}.lojalinkmobile {margin-right: 6px ;}.lojas {margin-right:6px;margin-top:13px;}#lojasmobile{display:none;} @media only screen and (max-device-width: 480px) { #wrapperApp {height:auto;}# appDetalhes {padding-left:42px;}#lojasmobile {display:block;}#lojalinkmobile {font-size:85%}#nome {pading-bottom:4px;margin-bottom:4 px;font-size:110%;}#price, #developer, #size {display:none;}.stores{display:none;}.lojaImg {width: 19px;height: 19px;}.lojaImgWindows{width: 19px ;height: 17px;}#appLogo { width: 115px;height: 125px;} }

- Advertisement -

Latest articles

Microsoft

Starfield: Xbox Exclusive Release Delayed Again; see new date

Update (03/08/2023) - GS The fears of many have been confirmed! Bethesda this week...
Tech News

Try this $20 cloud storage hub if you want to simplify your online file management

TL;DR: As of March 6, you can get a lifetime license for CloudMounter for...

More like this

By AEREZONA DEVELOPERS
Office #31, 3rd Floor, Frahan Plaza
G-11 Markaz, Islamabad.
Contact: +923003308001
email: [email protected]

© 2021 voonze.com BY AEREZONA DEVELOPERS.