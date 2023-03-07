Outlook is free on macOS: Microsoft 365 subscription no longer required

Outlook becomes free on Mac: the app can now be downloaded from the App Store (link at the bottom of the article) without paying anything and without the obligation of a subscription or a Microsoft 365 license, as announced by the Redmond company in an official note.

Via Outlook you can access the Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo! as well as IMAP accounts to also have seamless integration between mail and calendar and to view all mailboxes in one place. And speaking of integration, the Handoff function allows the user to start an activity on one Apple device and then finish it on another. All you need is Outlook installed on your Mac and the corresponding app on iOS to manage the workflow seamlessly (of course you need to sign in with the same Apple ID).