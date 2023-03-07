Outlook is free on macOS: Microsoft 365 subscription no longer required

Outlook becomes free on Mac: the app can now be downloaded from the App Store (link at the bottom of the article) without paying anything and without the obligation of a subscription or a Microsoft 365 license, as announced by the Redmond company in an official note.
Via Outlook you can access the Outlook.com, Gmail, iCloud, Yahoo! as well as IMAP accounts to also have seamless integration between mail and calendar and to view all mailboxes in one place. And speaking of integration, the Handoff function allows the user to start an activity on one Apple device and then finish it on another. All you need is Outlook installed on your Mac and the corresponding app on iOS to manage the workflow seamlessly (of course you need to sign in with the same Apple ID).
Microsoft has redesigned the Outlook app for Mac with a user interface designed specifically for macOS, and above all the app has been optimized for Apple Silicon processors. Widgets can be added to the home screen, as well as alerts can be displayed on the notification center. Upcoming calendar events will be added to the menu bar soon.
Will be introduced soon also i Outlook profilesthrough which users will be able to connect their email accounts to the Immersion feature: “with Outlook Profiles you will not receive unwanted notifications at the wrong time so you can stay focused on that important work email, without distractions from your personal email“.
Anyone with multiple accounts will have access to the unified view for faster handling of all incoming messages. Focused Inbox allows you to quickly identify the most important messages (there is a dedicated toggle), the user can then manage the most used folders, assign priority to messages, pin them to the top and create categories. With function My day you have access to your calendar directly from your inbox to check your appointments, participate in virtual meetings and create new events.
- Outlook | macOS | Mac App Store, Free