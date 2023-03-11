Outlook for Android and iOS should gain two-factor authentication feature

According to information published in the official Microsoft 365 update roadmap, the Outlook app for Android and iOS should soon gain a two-factor authentication module to make it easier for users to log in to their company accounts.

Two-factor (or two-step) authentication is an additional security feature that requires two or more forms of authentication before granting access to a given account’s data.

That is, in addition to entering their login data, the user also needs an additional unique password, a physical security key or an SMS confirmation, for example.