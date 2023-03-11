Outlook for Android and iOS should gain two-factor authentication feature

According to information published in the official Microsoft 365 update roadmap, the Outlook app for Android and iOS should soon gain a two-factor authentication module to make it easier for users to log in to their company accounts.
Two-factor (or two-step) authentication is an additional security feature that requires two or more forms of authentication before granting access to a given account’s data.
That is, in addition to entering their login data, the user also needs an additional unique password, a physical security key or an SMS confirmation, for example.
called from Authenticator Litethe new Outlook feature aims to make it easier for users to log in to their Microsoft accounts – and can work similarly to what we see today with Google, which asks for confirmation through the mobile apps of Gmail or YouTube to grant access to the account .
The measure aims to increase the security of Microsoft accounts without greatly increasing the complexity of access. After all, Microsoft already makes a free authentication app available in the app stores, but understands that many users still find it difficult to use.
The update with the new feature should arrive soon for all users with work or school accounts. There is still no confirmation whether the function will be available to all users with an account on the company’s services.
