Outdoor tour: Google Maps gets guides for trails and routes in national parks

Google Maps has already gained several new features such as a renewed interface, immersive vision improvements and this week the application is receiving more news, this time with improvements for those who love visiting national parks and forest reserves.

Offline park maps

The first feature released this week is downloadable national park maps for offline navigation. To do this, just search for a park and tap the download button on the list. The application will download the complete area of ​​the park so that you can find your way around even without a connection to your operator.







Detailed routes in parks

With the downloaded maps, you will be able to have detailed instructions for trails and hikes, in addition to all the accesses available in the parks, allowing you to find incredible attractions present in them to make the most of your outdoor time.







Popular trail recommendations

If you enjoy walking or biking trails, Google Maps can now tell you which are the most popular trails for you to take. Just type your search into the Maps search box and it will show you which routes are available indicating where they start and end so you can plan your way around these places.







Local attractions recommendations

The last feature is park attraction recommendations, so you can’t miss iconic spots with incredible views of national parks. Just tap on the images on the map or even search for the attractions in the list with images just below the map. Know the story of the blue verification badge on social networks | TC Detective







According to Google, the resources mentioned above will reach all national parks in the United States in April and parks in other countries, such as Europe, in the following months.

