Out of the TOP 10! Xiaomi 13 Ultra has camera review published by DxOMark

The Xiaomi 13 Ultra had the results of its camera analysis published by DxOMark this Thursday (8). The Chinese manufacturer’s top of the line scored 140 points, which leaves it outside the TOP 10, just tied for 14th place. The cell phone is on the same note as other competitors, such as the Google Pixel 7, the Galaxy S23 Ultra and the vivo X90 Pro Plus. See the details of how the smartphone performed in the institution’s assessment.

Pros and cons

Among the highlights of the Xiaomi 13 Ultra, according to DxOMark, is the consistent quality throughout the zoom range, in addition to a pleasant and neutral white balance in both photo and video. The entity saw a very wide dynamic range in the photos, with a good trade-off between texture and noise. Good facial exposure was also seen, even in night captures made from very dark places. To complete, the author still understood the video autofocus as "smooth" and accurate. On the other hand, the analysis highlights a number of negative points of the device. These include lag in shutter response time, oversaturated colors outdoors, and tonal compression on faces in scenes with high dynamic range. There was even a "Halo" effect in some moments of outdoor photos. There were also visible exposure and white balance transition issues in the videos, as well as occasional scene integrity artifacts in moving elements. Finally, there were visible segmentation errors in effect bokeh.

camera samples

Video

Conclusion

DxOMark understands that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra score puts it at the top of the ranking, as it benefits mainly from the results in zoom. This is due to the set with four camera modules and intelligent adjustment. The author also highlighted the presence of a dual aperture mode, which allows you to automatically switch between f/1.9 and f/4.0. However, he regretted that this practice is not the standard. In photos, the positive highlight was the ability to capture in low light, with excellent exposure and color rendering. As for the videos, there were significant improvements over the Xiaomi 13 Pro model. However, there were issues with color transition and exposure when changing scenes. And for you, how do you think the Xiaomi 13 Ultra did in the DxOMark camera tests? Answer us in the space below.