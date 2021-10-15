Our Readers Talk: What was the worst graphics card you’ve ever bought?

Doing memory I must admit that it is difficult for me to choose which has been the worst graphics card I have had, mainly because the worst models I had they are on very different dates, and therefore did not have to meet the same requirements.

For example, you could say that the worst graphics card I had was a SiS SVGA 1MB, and I would not lack reasons, because said graphics card came pre-assembled in my first own PC, and I had to use it at a time when 3D acceleration was already beginning to emerge in the sector.

It had a very short useful life, since to be able to play in conditions I had to change it for a S3 3D Virge with 2 MB of memory, which I later expanded to 4MB. It was not on the level of a 3DFX Voodoo, but it cost me almost four times less, and it allowed me to play smoothly, with 3D acceleration, games like Final Fantasy VII, Resident Evil 1 and 2 and Motoracer. The truth is that despite being so cheap, and so lazy, it gave me unforgettable moments.

My second candidate is a Radeon HD 2400 Mobility that was built into my LG R200 Chocolate laptop. I looked for this team with this graphics solution because the basic model used an integrated solution from Intel, and its performance in games was not enough to cover my needs, which, it must be said, were not very demanding at that time, since I mainly played Guild Wars.

The point is that the investment it was not profitable for me, since said GPU could not optimally move said game. Yes, it worked, but when I increased the quality and the resolution the performance sank, forcing me to move it with a setting that tarnished the whole game too much. I was expecting a lot more, especially in a game as old as Guild Wars.

As the third worst graphics card candidate I have ever bought, there is the 128MB GeForce FX 5200 Ultra, a model that accompanied a complete equipment renovation and that accompanied a Pentium 4. The truth is that, although it did not meet my expectations, it even allowed me to play DOOM III, although yes, in 640 x 480 pixels, so I don’t think it deserves to be voted the worst graphics card I’ve ever owned.

SiS SVGA 1MB: The worst graphics card I’ve ever owned

If I limit myself to desktop models, the 1MB SiS SVGA is hands down the worst graphics card I’ve ever owned. When I started using it, it was already “dead”, it made no sense at a time when 3D acceleration was already starting to hit hard, and it didn’t allow me to play anything outside of the classic “2.5D” type DOOM of the mid-90s. Like I said, it also had a very short life.

However, if I include laptop graphics cards I have it even clearer, the award for the worst graphics card I have ever had. would go to the Radeon HD 2400 Mobility, Not only because it did not meet my expectations by far, but also because it was offered as a difficult-to-find “premium” option that made the laptop quite expensive, and in the end it turned out that it was not worth it at all. To give you an idea, it would perform more or less like an Intel HD 2500.

The S3 Virge 3D and GeForce FX 5200 Ultra were low-end models with very humble performance, but at least they allowed me to play numerous titles with one investment. minimal, and I was able to take advantage of them for a more than reasonable time, so I would never dare to consider them a bad buy, especially considering that they cost me very little money.

In order not to leave you with doubts, I confirm that the best graphics card I have had, in relation to price-performance and useful life, has been the GeForce 9600 GT, without any doubt, in fact it is the one that has lasted the longest. Now it’s your turn, what has been the worst graphics card you’ve ever had? The comments are yours.