Our Readers Talk: What do you think of Windows 11?

Windows 11 has become the topic of the moment, not so much because of the news that this operating system will bring, but for the problems that are arising due to constant third-party changes from Microsoft. These changes are directly related to an important underlying problem, that of the minimum requirements of said operating system, and more specifically that of the supported processors.

When Microsoft announced Windows 11 it was clear, the requirements of that operating system would be exclusive. Shortly after that idea was diluted to such an extent that, today, we have tremendous confusion around this issue, and the comments that the Redmond giant is launching are not very helpful either.

Personally, I think the best Microsoft could have done was to get a reasonable requirement base, and set it completely rigid. Do you meet these requirements? Perfect, install Windows 11. Don’t you comply? Sorry, you will not be able to install or run it officially, even with certain limitations.

However, Microsoft has preferred to take exorbitant and meaningless requirements, and above he has said that if we do not comply with them nothing happens, we can install Windows 11 from an ISO (clean installation), although he has clarified that we may suffer more errors and more blue screens, and that we will not receive updates, but as we saw just yesterday this could change.

Windows 11 promises, is in deep chaos

And the chaos comes precisely from all the mistakes that Microsoft has made in what I have exposed above. Imagine that a video game developer advertises a title with high requirements, which generates rejection and discomfort. Shortly after, it changes those requirements slightly, and says that if you don’t meet them you will be able to play it, but that you may experience certain problems and that you will not receive new content or updates. Sounds bad, right? Well, this is what the Redmond giant has done with Windows 11.

On a personal note, what I have seen of Windows 11 like, especially everything related to the design and interface changes. I fully meet the minimum requirements, so I will be able to install it without problem, but this does not prevent me from seeing that Satya Nadella’s company has not done things well, and that it will leave out users who have very powerful PCs just because They use a processor with an architecture that presents minimal differences compared to another compatible one that is, at the very least, open to criticism.

In terms of design and new functions, Windows 11 seems like a step in the right direction, that is clear to me, but it is also clear to me that Microsoft I couldn’t have started off on a worse footing, since to the issue of the requirements and the confusion that exists around it is added the expulsion of the insiders who have a PC not compatible with Windows 11, an issue that we already had the opportunity to comment on at the time, and that I it seems very sad.

Yes, as I have already told you on other occasions I am going to install Windows 11, after all I use Windows 10 Pro and I have an original license, so I can update for free without any problem, but i will when the time comesThat is, when I am completely convinced that this operating system is properly “polished”, and that it will not give me serious errors that could compromise the integrity of my computer, nor that of my data and files.

Now it’s your turn, what do you think of Windows 11? Do you think Microsoft should go back and rethink the issue of requirements? You can tell us everything you want in the comments, and share your ideas with us. We read each other.