Our Readers Talk: What are you going to play this weekend?

The weekend is coming, one of the most anticipated moments since it marks, for many, the possibility of playing in a calmer way to your favorite video games. I’m not going to lie to you, it’s getting harder and harder to really enjoy my favorite games, and not only because of time, but also because of a desire.

Let me explain, since I am sure that more than one of our readers will feel identified. By the end of the day I already accumulate many hours in front of the PC, which makes playing more hours in front of a screen. I continue to do it with pleasure, since I carry a passion for video games, and for technology, “in my blood”, as they say, but on many occasions the fatigue it makes me not really enjoy those moments, and other times I just choose to take a little time to arcade classics or the 16-bit era that, honestly, I have played a thousand times.

What can I say, responsibilities and family life are imposed in the end. However, none of it has stopped me from playing. When you like something, in the end, you always end up taking a little, and if you are really enjoying a game, you end up dosing it as best your free time allows. This happened to me not long ago with Final Fantasy VII Remake, which I had to administer in sessions of an hour or an hour and a half, and it is currently happening to me with Diablo II Resurrected, which is the game that I am giving the most “cane” right now same.

This weekend I will play Diablo II Resurrected and Days Gone

Those are the two titles I plan to play this weekend. In Diablo II Resurrected my main objective right now is being farm and trade, something that is becoming quite simple for me thanks to the level 80 sorceress that I raised a few days ago. I’ve accumulated quite a bit, and I have runes worth about three “Ist”, so I’m not complaining, really. It is also true that I play with an advantage, since I know the original by myself, and knew from the beginning everything I had to do, in fact I recently shared a little of that “wisdom” with you in this article.

I will follow the mechanics of dedicating some time to farming and trading, and I’ll “detox” cleaning up hordes in Days Gone. I finished this game on PC a long time ago (I also did it at the time on PS4), but I still have a few hours to kill in the second half of the map, where we play the history of the militia and find Sarah, and I go removing from the middle little by little.

I have other accumulated games that I have barely touched yet, but in the end this is the same as always, in the end we dedicate the time we have to playing what we like the most, and this makes some titles end up forgotten “in the virtual drawer” of Steam. Now it’s your turn, What are you going to play this weekend? We read each other in the comments.