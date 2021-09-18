Our Readers Talk: iPhone 13, A Step In The Right Direction?

I am not going to lie to you, I did not have high expectations for the launch of the iPhone 13. The leaks that we had been seeing, and the possibility that Apple considered use the name iPhone 12s Due to its great resemblance to said terminal, they painted us a decaffeinated renovation, something that, in the end, has been fulfilled.

In terms of design, the iPhone 13 is, saving the nuance of reducing the size of the front notch and the configuration of the rear camera diagonally, practically identical to the iPhone 12, and the same applies to all the models that confirm this line. There is no news either in the finishes, or in the build quality, and this terminal knows little in some respects if we compare it with the most advanced Android terminals within its price range.

What can I say, it is not the first time that Apple carries out a renovation of this type, and it will not be the last. We have already seen similar scenarios with the jump from iPhone 4 to iPhone 4s, or with the arrival of the iPhone 5s, the successor to the iPhone 5. However, this time we have a major problem, and that is that the iPhone 13 does not mark a significant leap compared to the iPhone 12 not even in terms of hardware.

Apple has avoided comparing the SoC A15 of the iPhone 13 with the SoC A14 of the iPhone 12

And frankly, that’s not a good sign, though again it’s also not the first time Apple has done this. When a company compares a new processor with an old one, it is a good sign because, ultimately, it knows that it has shaped a new generation that is clearly superior in terms of power, and probably also in terms of efficiency. It goes without saying that when that comparison does not occur, it is because the opposite occurs.

If we extrapolate this to the iPhone 13, and the SoC A15, everything seems to indicate that Apple has not compared said SoC to the A14 because the differences between the two would be too small. It does not surprise me, the truth is, after all we have a chip that mounts a CPU that maintains the six cores divided into two blocks, one of high performance and the other of high efficiency, and that also retains a custom Apple GPU that would bring changes minors.

There are also no important developments in the photographic section or in the screen of this new generation of Apple, and all this makes the most striking changes end up being, at the hardware level, the increase in base storage capacity, which happens 64GB to 128GB, and a possible increase in RAM, which would rise to 6 GB in the standard and mini iPhone 13, and to 8 GB in the rest of the versions.

Personally, it is very clear to me. I have to renew the iPhone 8 Plus, but in the end I will wait to see what Apple does with the iPhone 14, a terminal that should mark an important advance both in terms of design and hardware. Now it’s your turn, the comments are yours.