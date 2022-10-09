Our readers speak: What graphics card do you use to play? Do you plan to upgrade?

- Advertisement -

Buy a graphics card it is no longer impossible. In recent weeks, prices have improved a lot thanks to the normalization of the market, and it is already possible to find even some interesting offers in both the AMD and NVIDIA catalogs. We hope that in the coming weeks things will improve even more, although I also understand that we find ourselves in a complicated situation because, in the end, the new generations are just around the corner.

For this reason, many have preferred to wait before launching to update their graphics card. Perhaps you are one of them, but have you stopped to think carefully if you really need to update your graph? Maybe you have a model that is still quite capable, and it doesn’t really pay off to make the jump to another model. For example, today anyone who owns a GeForce RTX 3090 or GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, or a Radeon RX 6900 XT-6950XT, shouldn’t feel the need to upgrade anytime soon.

However, in the end it is a subject that also it depends on each one. There are users who have a top-of-the-range graphics card and who always want to have the best of the best, and others who will find in the new technologies that NVIDIA has presented more than enough motivation to make the leap to the new generation. It is understandable, since in the end DLSS 3 promises a substantial improvement over the current generation, and the ray tracing performance offered by the GeForce RTX 40 series is clearly superior to that of the current generation.

To find out if you need to upgrade you have to think about your aspirations, your budget and the improvement you are going to get compared to the graphics card you currently have. In my case, I have in my personal computer a GeForce RTX 3090Ti and I’m gaming at 1440p on a 144Hz G-Sync compatible monitor, so I don’t need to upgrade until I decide to jump to a 4K monitor. In 2019 I bought a GeForce RTX 2080 Supera model that was already very capable at 1440p, but with the GeForce RTX 3090 Ti I noticed a significant improvement in terms of fluidity in many games when activating ray tracing.

A user who had a GeForce RTX 2060 and played in 1440p yes you should start considering a renewal of your graphics card, especially if you want to play with ray tracing and maintain full fluidity. I give you this example to serve as a reference, since in the end, as we have told you in numerous guides, there are many factors to take into account.

Now it’s your turn to tell us what graphics card do you use and if you plan to upgrade this year, or next year. As always, we read each other in the comments.