Our readers speak: what do you think of the iPhone 14?

- Advertisement -

Last Wednesday the presentation of the 14 took place, a smartphone that the latest rumors placed as one of the most continuous at the moment. In the end, almost all the rumors ended up being fulfilled, since this terminal is a carbon copy of the iPhone 13 matter of design and the improvements it brings at the hardware level compared to that are really minimal.

If we have an iPhone 13 we have no reason to buy an iPhone 14, since we will take a terminal with the same design, the same quality of construction and some slight improvements at the hardware level. On a personal note, I am quite clear that the iPhone 14 is a terminal that Apple could have saved perfectly, since it does not bring anything new and does not even release the new A16 SoC.

- Advertisement -

I do not find it an attractive smartphone, and I also that not worth what it costs. Those 1,009 euros that Apple asks for the base model would be a lot better spent on a refurbished iPhone 13 Pro in “excellent” condition, which is almost equivalent to new. We can find units on the market for less than 1,000 euros.

With the iPhone 14 Pro, however, I have a different opinion. It is true that in general Apple has repeated designbut the change of the notch for an oval island is a success and represents an important advance that takes the iPhone out of the “stone age” of all-screen finishes. Because let’s face it, using a notch in 2022 to shape an all-screen finish on a high-end smartphone It’s like going back to 2017.

I like Apple’s approach to the floating island and how it’s integrated into iOS. They also highlight the improvements that the apple company has introduced at the hardware level, and that are not limited to a more powerful SoC, the A16. In this sense the new 48 MP main camera It is, without a doubt, one of the most relevant advances, and it makes a big difference.

- Advertisement -

The iPhone 14 is, in my opinion, a disappointment, and the iPhone 14 Pro is the opposite. If I had to buy one of the two, it is very clear to me, I would go for the second, although there is no doubt that the price of the iPhone 14 Pro is so high that it ends up being out of the reach of the average consumer. A pity, but as long as the euro-dollar parity is maintained, we will have to get used to successive increases in the price of general consumer technology. Now it’s your turn, what do you think of the iPhone 14?