Our readers speak: are you going to make the jump to Zen 4 or Raptor Lake-S?

An epic battle is coming Zen 4 vs. Raptor Lake-S, two true titans with whom AMD and Intel are going to fight at the end of the year to lead the market for high-performance general consumer processors. Those of you who read us daily are already aware of the news that these two new generations of CPUs are going to bring, and the truth is that everything indicates that this year things will be more even than ever.

With Zen 3, AMD managed to make a major splash and took the lead in both multi-threaded and single-threaded performance. It was something very important for the Sunnyvale company, since until then it had not managed to surpass Intel in single-thread performance (the last time it did it was with the Athlon 64, if I remember correctly). Intel reacted with Alder Lake-Sa generation of processors that marked a turning point and that showed that its hybrid approach, with high-performance cores and high-efficiency cores, had been a success.

Now, with the shadow of Zen 4 and Raptor Lake-S, many wonder who will end up taking the cat to the water, and the truth is that I already have an estimate that I find quite reliable. With the leaks and rumors that I have been seeing so far, I think Raptor Lake-S will outperform Zen 4 in single-thread performance, but lag behind in multi-threading. Regardless, I’m also quite convinced that the performance difference between the two architectures is going to be quite small overall.

Zen 4 and Raptor Lake-S: Will you make the leap to the new generation?

We are in the middle of a generational transition stage, that is, there are only a few months left for the launch of the new Zen 4 and Raptor Lake-S processors, and that is why more and more people are making the decision to postpone the renewal of your PC, or buying a new one, until both generations of processors hit the market.

There are also many who will choose to continue using their PC, that is, they will not make the leap to the new generation, either because they do not consider it necessary or because the budget will be a limiting factor. In my case, I have little reason to upgrade since I have a Ryzen 7 5800X processor, a Zen 3-based chip that has excellent performance. The difference that Zen 4 will make compared to Zen 3 is going to be only between 8% and 10% in terms of IPC, so I am clear that I am not compensated for the change of motherboard, RAM and CPU.

A user who has, for example, a first or second generation Ryzenor that has a processor Intel Core Gen7 or Gen8 yes, you would have reasons to consider an update to Zen 4 or Raptor Lake-S, although in the end everything will depend on the exact CPU you have, your aspirations and the real use that you are going to give to the equipment. It is a decision that we must meditate carefully, but I can tell you in advance that, when the time comes, we will help you make it with our classic guides.

To open your mouth, I invite you to tell us whether or not you plan to make the jump to Zen 4 or Raptor Lake-S, and why. The comments are yours.