Our Readers Say: What has been your favorite graphics card design?

My favorite graphics card has been, without a doubt, the GeForce 6600 GT, and for the reasons that I already gave you at the time in this article. It was the graphics card with which I experienced the greatest qualitative and quantitative leap, and the truth is that with it I was able to enjoy a lot of games even after the launch of Xbox 360 and PS3, although I must admit that I have always had mixed feelings, since the GeForce 9600 GT also left me very marked.

Interestingly, at that time, the modest design of graphics cards started to improve considerablyAnd it was with the arrival of the GeForce 6000 series and Radeon xX00, two generations that fought a fierce battle and that, in the end, had a very different luck. The NVIDIA lineup aged better thanks to its DirectX 9.0c support, although the Radeon offered fantastic performance in many titles.

Precisely, the GeForce 6600 GT that I had is like the one you can see in the image that you will find just below these lines, a model assembled by Club 3D that, the truth, I did not dislike, and that I could buy at a fairly good price. Said graphics card is my favorite, but its design is not the one that I liked the most.

GeForce 9800 GX2, my favorite graphics card in terms of design

And specifically the NVIDIA reference model. Yes, I know that this graphics card generated a lot of controversy for the temperature problems suffered, and for all the complications of its dual-PCB design (the GTX 295 was NVIDIA’s first dual-GPU graphics card to use a single PCB), but the layout that the green giant used in the reference design still seems to me the most attractive I’ve ever seen on a graphics card.

Why do I like the design of that graphics card so much? I think two things influenceThe first is that I always wanted to have a GeForce 9800 GX2 and never could, and the second is that I love that angular line it has, the accurate distribution of the grilles and the touch that the NVIDIA logo gives it in silver. It is a graphics card with an elegant and adult design, something that was not usual at that time, since most came with drawings and motifs from certain games.

If I focus on the present, the GeForce RTX 30 FE design would be my second big favorite, and in third place would be the reference Radeon RX 6000. Personally, I am happy to see that the industry ended up shifting, almost largely, to more serious designs in the graphics card sector, although there are still models that are inspired by the past and that adopt more “garish” designs. It is understandable, in the end everyone has their own tastes, and if graphics cards are manufactured with those designs it is because they are in demand.

Now it’s your turn, what has been your favorite design? We read in the comments, and I remind you that you can accompany them with a photo if you want to better illustrate your answers.