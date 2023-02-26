Our Place Perfect Pot Review 2023

Scouted selects products independently. If you purchase something from our posts, we may earn a small commission.

Like many consumers, I was intrigued by the Always Pan, which went viral overnight and quickly sold out a couple of years back. While the sleek, colorful design would be reason enough to invest in the durable pan, the performance and versatility of the cookware – it replaces eight kitchen staples – is the reason so many people have made the investment in the piece. The Always Pan is part frying pan, saucepan, steamer, skillet, and more, which is probably why it’s found a place in so many kitchens.

Naturally, it was only a matter of time before the esteemed makers of the Always Pan (Our Place) would take things up a notch and introduce another essential and chic piece into their cookware collection—this time with the Perfect Pot. Like its predecessor, the 5.5-quart Perfect Pot is more than just a one-trick pony. Part dutch oven, saucepot, steamer, braiser, breadmaker, spoon rest, and more, the opportunities to liven up your culinary game with this pot are truly endless. Along with the pot comes a lid, a spoon—complete with a divot to rest on the pot’s side handles (game-changing!)—and a roasting rack.

In a well-stocked kitchen full of pots, pans, and other essential cookware, does a colorful Perfect Pot belong? I tested it out to see how it stood up against the other major players in my kitchen.

For one thing, the Perfect Pot might surprise you with just how lightweight it is. While the sheer size of the aluminum pot would leave you expecting it to weigh about as much as a 10-pound Le Creuset Dutch oven, the Perfect Pot weighs only 4.5 pounds. And because it’s so light, it’s much easier to maneuver around the kitchen, whether to strain pasta water from a freshly boiled batch of noodles, pull a freshly roasted chicken out of the oven, prepare a fragrant serving of Jasmine rice, or even steam a fresh pot of soup dumplings. It’s much easier to work with than many of my other hefty, more cumbersome cookware.

So just what all can you make in the Perfect Pot? Well, just about anything —even bread (yes, really). My first foray with the pot was preparing a simple tomato basil soup. Perhaps what took me by surprise most is how quickly the pot heats up and sustains consistent heat throughout the cooking process, even on an induction range oven like mine. It even mastered the precise time and consistency of brown rice, which I typically struggle to get just right in my other pots.

Our Place The Perfect Pot Down from $165 I was hesitant to put my Perfect Pot in the oven, even though it sustains up to 425 degrees of heat—the perfect temperature to roast a chicken. After I pulled my lemon and rosemary-saturated chicken out of the oven, the roast chicken came out crisp, tender, and succulent—right on par with the results from my beloved roasting pan; and the pot came out completely unscathed without a single blemish from the heat.

That same roasting rack came in handy the next day when I whipped up a batch of shrimp soup dumplings. I’ve since retired from using my trusty bamboo steamer. Even though you can make bread in the Perfect Pot, I haven’t done so, but honestly, with the numerous uses you’ll get from this pot, go ahead and give it a try.

The best part of the Perfect Pot has to be the clean-up process. Indeed, no matter how hard I’ve tried with other pots and pans, the coated food residue is always difficult to clean and remove, which makes them all the less desirable to use around the kitchen. In fact, no matter how much I coat or soak those very same pots and pans, they’re still incredibly challenging to clean up. But no matter what I put in the Perfect Pot—whether that’s soups, dumplings, chicken, you name it—it cleans up in seconds with just a sponge and dish soap. That’s all thanks to the nontoxic, nonstick ceramic coating on the pot, which I would honestly like to replicate in all my other cookware.

Honestly, the biggest struggle you’ll have with the Perfect Pot is choosing your favorite shade. I snagged the much-coveted lavender hue before it sold out, but honestly debated on about five shades in all, including the Azul from the company’s recent Selena Gomez collaboration. As eye-catching and design-focused as it is, you’ll want to leave the Perfect Pot out as a statement piece—especially with the holidays coming up.

So is the Perfect Pot worth the investment? As evidenced, the uses and benefits are plentiful, and if you’re someone who already treasures the Always Pan, you’ll definitely appreciate the benefits and uses of the Perfect Pot.

MORE FROM SCOUTED:

Don’t forget to check out our coupon site to find home deals, including Home Depot coupons, Ashley Furniture coupons, Macy’s coupons, and Overstock coupons