Our Place Always Pan Sale 2023: Shop Discounted Always Pan

If you’ve been looking for a sign to replace your beat-up pots and pans, this is it. The Internet-famous Always Pans is apparently being discontinued on April 9, but you can grab one on sale for 20% right now, lowering the price down to just $115 from $145. If you do want to get your hands one on though, we suggest acting ASAP—all of the colors except spice and blue salt are already sold out.

There’s a reason this gorgeous pan rose to fame during the pandemic—not only is it a thing of beauty, but it’s also an eight-in-one sidekick that steams, broils, fries, braises, and more. Plus, the non-stick is completely non-toxic and free of PTFEs, PFOAs, and lead. We’re not sure what led to Our Place’s decision to get rid of the best-selling Always Pan, but we’re glad they’re at least giving the public a nice discount to soften the blow.

Our Place The Always Pan Down from $145

